Life sentence upheld for Michigan man who killed wife with heroin in cereal

A Michigan man in prison for killing his wife by lacing her cereal with heroin tried and failed to appeal his sentence, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Jason Harris, 49, was sentenced to life in prison in 2021 for the Sept. 29, 2014 death of his wife, Christina Ann Thompson Harris, after a jury convicted him.

A medical examiner classified Christina Harris' death in 2014 as an accidental overdose. But investigators subsequently alleged that it was a murder scheme hatched by Jason at their Davison home in Genesee County.

Jason prepared and served his wife a bowl of cereal that had been laced with heroin. According to trial testimony, he served her the food on Sept. 28, and she had difficulty holding onto her spoon. He had to then assist in getting her into bed and both of them went to sleep.

He sought to appeal his life sentence, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel. The Appeals Court rejected this argument and affirmed the jury’s verdict.

"The evidence in this case was overwhelming and, I am pleased with the decision reached by the Court of Appeals," Leyton said, "Justice for Christina Harris and her family has once again been achieved in a court of law."