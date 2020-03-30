'Like a war zone' Michigan ICU nurse talks about 13-hour shift with COVID-19 patients

article

A powerful new video clip of a Michigan Intensive Care Unit nurse aired during the FOX and iHeart Living Room Concert for America Sunday.

ICU nurse Melissa Steiner recorded a Snapchat video following a 13-hour shift at work, breaking down over the "war zone" she witnessed.

Steiner talked about being isolated from her team members during the shift while working with two critical patients on ventilators the whole time as her new normal.

"So today was the first day that I worked since our unit was designated the second COVID ICU in my hospital and I don't know what the (expletive) just happened. For the past 13 hours, honestly guys, I felt like I was working in a war zone," she says wearily.

She did not say which hospital she worked but spoke of dwindling resources, adding that the doctors are just as overwhelmed as the nurses are because they are all dealing with so much.

It is the second video made by a metro Detroit area nurse describing the conditions state healthcare workers are under. A Southfield emergency room nurse last week posted an Instagram video saying “You hear the rumors; you saw the trends but until you see it firsthand you have no idea what it’s like. And it’s truly frightening.”

Steiner also issued a dire warning for all of us.

"So for f- sake, people, please take this seriously. This is so bad."

For her entire video statement, watch the video below, courtesy of Storyful. The video clip contains explicit language.

At 10 p.m. Taryn Asher will have an interview with Steiner who will share more about her experiences and what we need to know.

