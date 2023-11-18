Lincoln Park Public Schools, Corewell Health team up to provide on-the-job internships, career skills

article

Lincoln Park Public Schools has announced a new partnership with Corewell Health Trenton to provide on-the-job internships for adult students ages 18 to 26 with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The partnership, part of the nationwide Project SEARCH program, offers students the opportunity to gain real-world skills in food service, marketing, sales, custodial services and more that can be applied to numerous fields. Students receive a combination of classroom instruction and job coaching in collaboration with Michigan Rehabilitation Services to hone their skills.

"Our partnership with Project SEARCH provides a unique opportunity to prepare our adult Railsplitters for the modern workforce, regardless of their learning challenges," said Nicole Chubb, the district’s director of special education. "Through this unique partnership, our students will have access to top-notch industry professionals and hands-on experience in a variety of fields. The Project SEARCH program will also provide a venue for students to explore career options that match their interests and abilities."

"It is truly exciting to see this community-based partnership take shape, and I’d like to thank Corewell Health Trenton for working with us to make this critical investment in the success of our students in the workforce and beyond," said Robyn Castle, LPPS Project Search supervisor. "This program will provide real career avenues for our students, who are eager to see which job opportunities pique their interests."

Project SEARCH, based at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, is a business-led, one-year work-preparation program for adult students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Most participants are enrolled while transitioning from high school to work. The program’s primary objective is to secure competitive employment for every program participant.

"This first-of-its-kind program in the Downriver area will help our students uncover their passions and strengths so they can apply them directly to in-demand careers," said Terry Dangerfield, LPPS superintendent. "Our partnership with Corewell Health Trenton is yet another example of our community’s investment in preparing all students for the workforce and bright futures."