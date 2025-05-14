Lions 2025 NFL schedule: Latest leaks ahead of tonight's release

The Brief Some leaks involving the Lions 2025 NFL schedule have emerged. Detroit plays at the Packers in Week 1 and face off with the Vikings on Christmas. The Lions also will be at the Chiefs in Week 6, in a rematch from the 2023 season opener.



As anticipation builds for the NFL's 2025 schedule release tonight, some Lions leaks have emerged - including a Christmas game.

What we know:

The Lions will play the Vikings on Christmas Day - but the time is yet to be determined, reports FOX Sports Insider Jordan Schultz.

Detroit is opening the season at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers in a 4:25 p.m. game in Week 1.

Schultz also reports the Lions will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

The last time the Lions played in Kansas City was in the 2023 kickoff season opener on Thursday Night Football.

The rest of the schedule is expected to drop at 8 p.m. tonight.

What we don't know:

There are plenty of questions remaining - namely - the rest of it. But we do have the list of opponents including division crossovers with the AFC North and NFC East.

The home schedule at Ford Field is set to include Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Dallas (7-10), New York Giants (3-14), Cleveland (3-14), Pittsburgh (10-7) and Tampa Bay (10-7).

In addition to playing the Chiefs away, the road schedule also includes Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Washington (12-5), Philadelphia (14-3), Cincinnati (9-8), Baltimore (12-5), and Los Angeles Rams (10-7).

Due to the NFL now playing 17 games, this upcoming season its the AFC's turn for an extra home game, which means the Lions will have one extra away game.

The Source: Information for this report came from FOX Sports.



