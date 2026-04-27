Lions 2026 NFL Draft: GM Brad Holmes breaks down the picks 1-on-1 with Dan Miller

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The Lions wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft Saturday with an emphasis on help for the trenches on the offensive and defensive lines.

General Manager Brad Holmes sat down with FOX 2 Sports Director Dan Miller to talk about each draft pick and how missing the NFL playoffs a year ago only stoked the competitive fire even more for the front office.

"The injection of youth is very refreshing, we've got some very good football players and we definitely added some competition," Holmes said.

First round pick Blake Miller, Clemson offensive tackle

"Very intelligent, he's very tough. Football is very important to him," Holmes said. "This past year, I got a better appreciation of how athletic he is. His testing results kind of confirmed that. He has really good feet. You don't see the guy on the ground that much (and) for a tenacious guy in the run game, he's really a finisher. The experience is the easy thing to see, but I think that is what makes him a little more rare, to have that much experience under his belt and just be getting better."

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 20: Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) during a college football game between the Syracuse Orange and the Clemson Tigers on September 20, 2025 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/I Expand

Second round pick Derrick Moore, University of Michigan edge rusher

"He was our no. 1 edge going into (Day 2)," Holmes said. "Looking at the totality of the draft, your number one edge rusher is your number one guy that you want. When you start seeing guys coming off at that position, like 'Let's just make sure we get this guy.' So it wasn't just chasing that position, let's make sure we get that player."

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Derrick Moore #8 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. Expand

Fourth round pick Jimmy Rolder, University of Michigan linebacker

"I've been watching Derrick Moore for years and hadn't seen a lot of Rolder until he caught my eye last fall before I went to the Ohio State-Michigan game," Holmes said. "He was bigger than what I thought he would be, I thought he was a highly instinctive guy, a prodiuctive tackler. It's hard to find missed tackles from Jimmy Rolder. I just think he's going to continue to get better."

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 25: Jimmy Rolder #30 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a fumble recovery against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 25, 2025 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Expand

Fifth round pick Keith Abdney II, Arizona State cornerback

"We were escatitic about all these players but we had him so much higher, he was sticking out like a sore thumb - like, 'He's still here?" When we picked Rolder, we were thinking (Abdney) was pretty much going to be gone. It was like this was pretty much a no-brainer. We were just thrilled to get a player of that caliber. He can play inside, he can play outside. He's got ball skills, he's got instincts. He can be sticky and he can tackle."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 7: Keith Abney II #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils defends against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron J Expand

Fifth round pick Kendrick Law, University of Kentucky wide receiver

Holmes first noticed Law when he was at the University of Alabama - before he broke out as a transfer at Kentucky. The Lions GM was at the Alabama-Georgia game when Law turned his head.

"It was during the game, I saw him run a route, and he stopped on a dime and came back. I was like, he's kind of built like a running back, but how did he run a route and stop on a dime? He felt really explosive. You just never know what's going to burn in your memory. When I saw he popped back up at Kentucky - I was like, wow. He can run the jet sweep, get vertical, run the shallows. You're talking about a guy who can be a dual returner, be a gunner. That speaks to his attitude, to his football character, because he just wants to play."

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 13: Wide Receiver Kendrick Law #1 of the Kentucky Wildcats in a game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Kentucky Wildcats on September 13, 2025, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportsw Expand

Sixth round pick Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech defensive tackle

"In 2024 when he was in the MAC and he had the opportunity to play against some bigger schools Notre Dame and NC State, he showed up versus those guys. And then you see him at Texas Tech, when he played, he was very productive. The upside is there. You can never have enough good football players, but you never have enough pass rush as well. And I think he's going to provide some interior rush.

Seventh round pick Tyre West, University of Tennessee edge rusher

"You kind of use the term wave rusher, in terms of a guy who kind of has versatility where you can stick him wherever that way. You can put him outside, four wide, you can put him at a three technique. He has a natural instinct and knack getting after the quarterback."

Stay with FOX 2 for more NFL Draft coverage including Dan Miller's Brad Holmes interview tonight.

