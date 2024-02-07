Lions' Anzalone thanks fans, says 'Next year it's us' in Players' Tribune column

article

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wrote a heartfelt message to fans in the Players Tribune, published on Tuesday.

His bottom line? Next season is Super Bowl or bust.

"It’s something we feel in our bones," he wrote. "We want to make history next season. Anything less is failure."

Anzalone opened his column, titled "To the City of Detroit" with addressing the fourth down calls that Coach Dan Campbell made in the NFC Championship game loss to the 49ers.

In the Lions 34-31 loss, Detroit was 1-for-3 but critically, with the game on the line, went 0-for-2. Needless to say, Anzalone backs his coach.

"We were all behind Dan on the 4th down call. Let’s get that out of the way first. If you could rewind time, we’d all do it again. A hundred times out of a hundred," he said. "I feel like if you shy away from your identity in that moment, then you’re betraying the very thing that got you there."

He admitted that when Campbell kicked a field goal on fourth down at the end of the second quarter for a 24-7 lead - he was more surprised then.

Anzalone, 29, recapped his journey with the Lions playing on a one-year deal in Campbell's first season, the rebuilding process, how far the team has come, and his belief in the franchise.

"What we’re building here is extremely special. You can talk about it all day, but the proof is in the pudding, as they say," he wrote. "But it goes beyond talent. It’s not like a catchy saying you put up on the walls of the facility. It’s not something you can put into words."

Anzalone said that Campbell asked players if they would be watching the Super Bowl - then told the team to use every second as motivation.

"This year, it sucks," Anzalone said. "Next year, it’s us."

To read the entire piece, use this link to go to the Players' Tribune.



