Lions legend Barry Sanders releases statement after recent health scare

One of the best players in Lions history took to social media recently to detail a health scare Friday.

Barry Sanders released a statement describing a heart-related incident he suffered on Father's Day weekend, but added that he is on the road to recovery.

Sanders, 55, recently made public appearances at the Michigan Central Station grand opening concert and prior to that, the NFL Draft in Detroit.

His statement goes on to thank healthcare professionals and hints at a resolve to prioritize his health.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jared Goff, Barry Sanders and Amon-Ra St. Brown speak at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Read the full release below:

"To all my supporters,

"Over Father's Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart. It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.

"I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care. My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.

"Per my doctors' recommendation, I am taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being. I appreciate your understanding and continued support."

-Barry Sanders