Lions secondary takes a hit after Browns win with Reed, Arnold injuries

The Lions won for the third straight game by blasting the Browns 34-10 - but did not come out unscathed.

The backstory:

Both D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold suffered injuries on Sunday, which has the defensive back group short-handed.

Reed suffered a hamstring injury and was carted off, Arnold suffered a less severe shoulder injury.

Campbell was asked about Reed' effort on the play he was injured, as he fought to still make the tackle. He said he was not surprised.

"That's the way he's wired. That's what the type of guy he is," Campbell said. "That just shows everything you need to know. That to him is more important than his own body is making a play for his teammates."

Campbell said that although Reed will miss a portion of time, it is not thought to be season-ending.

"He's going to be down for a while. We will get him back, it looks like - so that's the good news. He's a stud," Campbell said. "(Reed) may go to IR, it will be close, it could be in that range."

Arnold's injury makes him questionable for this week against the Bengals, but there is an outside chance he will play.

"I don't think this is a huge thing, but the question is, is he going to be ready for this week," he said. "That would really be the question and if it isn't this week, he should be back for next week, for sure."

Campbell said that he expects backups Rock Ya-Sin and Khalil Dorsey will be asked to step in.

He did say the team may consider bringing in extra help from outside for depth and at a minimum, for practice but had not spoken to General Manager Brad Holmes yet.

Last season the Lions secondary was ravaged by injuries - and Campbell was asked if that experience or lessons learned helps in terms of patching this year's unit.

"The lesson is, we had a slew of injuries in 21, 22 early, so we've known this can be an issue," Campbell said. "We've always preached next man up and getting the guys ready in practice. Our next guys up get reps and are expected to step in and not lose a beat. That's the standard and that's our expectation."

The Source: Information for this report is from Monday's Lions press conference.



