Lions sign Zach Ertz for practice squad ahead of NFC title game with Niners

The Detroit Lions are adding another offensive weapon to their roster as they get ready for the NFC Championship game - and he's a well-known name.

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is being signed by the team to the practice squad with a chance to be elevated to the active squad for Sunday according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. The move comes after No. 2 tight end Brock Wright injured his forearm in the division win over Tampa Bay Sunday.

The 33-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who spent a portion of the year on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He returned from an ACL tear in 2022 and played in seven games this season with 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals.

Ertz has a connection to the Lions with tight ends coach Steve Heiden, who held the same position in Arizona.

Campbell said that Wright's status for the 49ers game didn't "look real good" after the Tampa game.

The Lions placed tight end James Mitchell on IR and elevated backup Anthony Firkser to the active roster.

