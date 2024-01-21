Detroit vs Tampa Bay live updates: Teams trade field goals for 3-3 tie

Follow along Sunday as the Detroit Lions try to take their Cinderella story one game further when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. For more details on how to watch the game, check here.

1st Quarter:

Detroit got on the board first with a field goal midway through the 1st quarter after intercepting Baker Mayfield on the Bucs' first drive.

He returned it to the 41-yard line, before the Lions drove to the red zone. It stalled out after an errant throw by Jared Goff almost ended in an interception in the end zone.

Tampa Bay responded in their next drive with a field goal. Brian Branch, the Lions' rookie standout safety, had a key sack.

The Match-up

The home game at Ford Field, Detroit's second this postseason, features two NFC teams hitting their stride at just the right time.

While Jared Goff has been efficient through the air while limiting mistakes, Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield has found his rhythm to end the regular season. He helped the Buccaneers to the NFC South divisional championship before eliminating the Philadelphia Eagles in their wildcard game.

But Detroit's two running backs could add a dimension to the team's offense that wasn't there the last time the Lions played the Buccaneers.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have taken to their roles well this season and, after each overcoming some mid-season injuries, have added some much-needed balance to Detroit's gameplan.

What's at stake

Besides more Lions football to watch, the winner of today's divisional round will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night to secure the first spot in the game - and thanks to their No. 1 overall seed, it'll be a home game for them as well.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 21: Penei Sewell #58 of the Detroit Lions gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

