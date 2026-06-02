Detroit considers extended curfew for Ford Fireworks as teen takeovers continue to cause issues in city

The Brief Detroit City Council will consider a curfew extension during the Ford Fireworks. This proposed ordinance comes after a shooting last year and a rash of "teen takeover" events in the city.



As teen takeovers continue to cause problems around Detroit, city leaders are working to get ahead of the problem before the Ford Fireworks.

City councilmemebrs are expected to vote Tuesday on an emergency declaration that would extend the city's curfew for the fireworks, which are scheduled for June 22.

If approved, a curfew for all minors would go into effect at 8 p.m. June 22 and continue until 6 a.m. June 23 for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Third Street, the Lodge Freeway, I-75, the extension of I-75 easterly to Gratiot, Vernor, Chene, Atwater, and the Aretha Franklin Ampitheater.

The city's normal curfew is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for those 15 and younger, and 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. for those 16 and 17.

According to the proposed ordinance, "due to law enforcement considerations and logistics concerns, a localized curfew is necessary to enhance public peace, health, safety, and welfare for the many thousands of minors and adults who attend this annual event."

Big picture view:

At last year's Ford Fireworks, a 17-year-old boy and 22-year-old woman were shot.

Beyond previous violence at the event, police have recently been dealing with teen takeovers – large gatherings of young people in the city that, at times, have turned violent.

Last month, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest at one of these unsanctioned events in Detroit, while last month a group was caught on video chasing someone down as they attempted to snatch his chain.

On Memorial Day, police broke up large crowds of young people at Peterson Park on Greenfield near Outer Drive.

The Source: A copy of the ordinance and previous reporting were used.