Michigan Reopens: Every COVID-19 restriction that's being lifted next week

On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted - including masks and indoor capacity limits, meaning the state's orders will end on June 22.

However, not every order has been lifted, there are some that are still in place including efforts to protect vulnerable populations in correction facilities, long-term care, and agriculture. Additionally, public health measures will continue for reporting requirements and COVID-19 testing where community spread is high.

But most orders have been rolled back. Below is the full list of all 9 health orders that Whitmer has rescinded.

"Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us," said Whitmer. "We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe."

Gatherings and Face Mask Order

This order was renewed multiple times over the past 15 months - as recently as June 1 when non-vaccinated people were required to only wear masks indoors. Next Monday's order rescinds all mask requirements.

You can now go to most places - including grocery stores, to the gym, a bar or restaurant, movie theater, church, or more - without being required by the state to put on a mask.

The gatherings order limited the number of people indoor to 50% capacity, regardless of vaccination status. That, too, has been lifted.

Even though the state's restrictions have been lifted, the pandemic declaration made by the World Health Organization has not been lifted as the rest of the world is still fighting the virus. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over but the state's cases are much lower and vaccination rates are higher.

Safe Housing for Housing Unstable Individuals

In May of 2020, Whitmer signed an order that required MDHHS to provide housing for people who could not social distance, isolate, quarantine, or recover from mild cases.

This order has been lifted and the MDHHS will no longer be mandated to provide housing for vulnerable populations.

Safe Housing for Michigan Homeless

The oldest order rescinded - issued on April 28, 2020 - had required the state to provide safe housing locations for people struggling with homelessness to help them better social distance from others.

The state also had to provide food, linen services, and other personal care items including soap.

Handling of Bodily Remains

Last May, Whitmer signed an order that required funeral facilities to contact family members within 24 hours of death for final disposition of the loved ones' remains. If a family member did not respond within that time frame, the local medical examiner would then have the right to make final determinations.

Additionally, if someone did not make arrangements within 48 hours of death, they would forfeit the right to do so.

Restrictions for Entry into Congregate Care and Juvenile Facilities

This order was signed on October 29, 2020, and mandated that facilities including juvenile centers and Department of Corrections facilities limit the number of people allowed inside. Facilities had also been required to conduct health assessments including temperature checks.

Mandatory Testing for MDHHS Juvenile Justice Facility Staff

In September of 2020, Whitmer signed an order that required all staff members to be tested for COVID-19 regularly at juvenile facilities in Escanaba and Grayling.

Employees at these facilities are no longer required by state order to be tested daily.

Mandatory Testing for MDHHS Hospitals and Centers Staff

Aso signed in September of 2020, Whitmer signed an order that required staff at MDHHS facilities to be tested. That included the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, the Hawthorn Center, the Caro Center, the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital, and the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital.

Employees at these facilities are no longer required by state order to be tested daily.