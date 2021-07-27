LIST: The 50 safest cities in Michigan in 2021
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County township with a population of just under 6,700 topped the list of the 50 safest cities in Michigan.
RELATED: 6 Michigan cities make list of best places to live
Thetford Township was named Michigan's safest city by Safewise, a home security company. FBI crime report statistics and census population data were used to determine violent crimes rates. Property crimes were factored in when there were ties between cities.
This year was the first time Thetford Township made the list.
According to Safewise, Michigan's crime rate has dropped. The violent crime rate went from 4.5 per 1,000 people to 4.4 while property crime is now 15.9 1,000 compared to 16.5.
However, Michigan still has a higher violent crime rate than the rest of the United States – the state has the 13th highest violent crime rate. It has the 14th lowest property crime rate, though.
(Photo: Safewise)
See the full list of safest cities below:
Advertisement
- Thetford Township
- Spring Arbor Township
- Grosse Ile Township
- Oakland Township
- Hamburg Township
- Raisin Township
- Iron Mountain
- Springfield Township
- Huntington Woods
- Kinross Township
- Gaines Township
- Adrian Township
- South Lyon
- Argentine Township
- Napoleon Township
- Addison Township
- Highland Township
- Rochester
- Berkley
- Brandon Township
- New Baltimore
- Milford
- Tittabawassee Township
- Clawson
- Oxford Township
- Petoskey
- Orion Township
- Commerce Township
- West Bloomfield Township
- Cambridge Township
- Birmingham
- Independence Township
- Flushing Township
- Lyon Township
- Rochester Hills
- Beverly Hills
- Saline
- Bloomfield Township
- Plymouth
- Plymouth Township
- Green Oak Township
- Holly
- White Lake Township
- Shelby Township
- East Grand Rapids
- Farmington
- Chocolay Township
- Richfield Township, Genesee County
- Forsyth Township
- Clayton Township