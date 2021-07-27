Expand / Collapse search

LIST: The 50 safest cities in Michigan in 2021

By Amber Ainsworth
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
(Photo: Safewise)

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County township with a population of just under 6,700 topped the list of the 50 safest cities in Michigan.

Thetford Township was named Michigan's safest city by Safewise, a home security company. FBI crime report statistics and census population data were used to determine violent crimes rates. Property crimes were factored in when there were ties between cities.

This year was the first time Thetford Township made the list.

According to Safewise, Michigan's crime rate has dropped. The violent crime rate went from 4.5 per 1,000 people to 4.4 while property crime is now 15.9 1,000 compared to 16.5.

However, Michigan still has a higher violent crime rate than the rest of the United States – the state has the 13th highest violent crime rate. It has the 14th lowest property crime rate, though.

(Photo: Safewise)

See the full list of safest cities below:

  1. Thetford Township
  2. Spring Arbor Township
  3. Grosse Ile Township
  4. Oakland Township
  5. Hamburg Township
  6. Raisin Township
  7. Iron Mountain
  8. Springfield Township
  9. Huntington Woods
  10. Kinross Township
  11. Gaines Township
  12. Adrian Township
  13. South Lyon
  14. Argentine Township
  15. Napoleon Township
  16. Addison Township
  17. Highland Township
  18. Rochester
  19. Berkley
  20. Brandon Township
  21. New Baltimore
  22. Milford
  23. Tittabawassee Township
  24. Clawson
  25. Oxford Township
  26. Petoskey
  27. Orion Township
  28. Commerce Township
  29. West Bloomfield Township
  30. Cambridge Township
  31. Birmingham
  32. Independence Township
  33. Flushing Township
  34. Lyon Township
  35. Rochester Hills
  36. Beverly Hills
  37. Saline
  38. Bloomfield Township
  39. Plymouth
  40. Plymouth Township
  41. Green Oak Township
  42. Holly
  43. White Lake Township
  44. Shelby Township
  45. East Grand Rapids
  46. Farmington
  47. Chocolay Township
  48. Richfield Township, Genesee County
  49. Forsyth Township
  50. Clayton Township