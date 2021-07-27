LIST: The 50 safest cities in Michigan in 2021

article

A Genesee County township with a population of just under 6,700 topped the list of the 50 safest cities in Michigan.

Thetford Township was named Michigan's safest city by Safewise, a home security company. FBI crime report statistics and census population data were used to determine violent crimes rates. Property crimes were factored in when there were ties between cities.

This year was the first time Thetford Township made the list.

According to Safewise, Michigan's crime rate has dropped. The violent crime rate went from 4.5 per 1,000 people to 4.4 while property crime is now 15.9 1,000 compared to 16.5.

However, Michigan still has a higher violent crime rate than the rest of the United States – the state has the 13th highest violent crime rate. It has the 14th lowest property crime rate, though.

(Photo: Safewise)

See the full list of safest cities below:

