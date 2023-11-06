Litter of 10 high-end American Bully dogs stolen from Dearborn, owner offering $5K reward

A litter of 10 high-end American Bully dogs were stolen from a home in Dearborn on Halloween. They are just 8 weeks old.

"These dogs are more than just dogs to me. They're not animals, they're my babies," said dog breeder and owner, Darie Mann.

An all black Dodge Ram truck backed into the driveway of his friend’s house on Carlysle Street in Dearborn on Oct. 31, around 2 p.m., Mann said. The suspect pulled a gun on his friend, hit him and stole the kennel with the 10 puppies inside.

His friend was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

"Man, It was bad. Bad." Mann said. "He barely can even eat right now."

The puppies boast a rare, coveted merle coat and go for $3,000 each. However, they are barely able to be away from their mother.

The rest of his Mann's dogs have not been the same since the dog-napping, he said.

"It's sickening man, it's sad, but this is the type of things people do," Mann added. "We (were) on strike. I work at Ford Motor Company. So, the dogs, I was really depending on those funds to pay my bills, feed my family."

Mann has installed a new security system to avoid this from happening again. He said his neighbors have seen the truck in the neighborhood, as its rims are distinct.

Mann is offering a $5,000 reward for the puppies to be returned.

"I was hoping someone would drop the babies back off on the porch and just leave it a fair deal," he said.

An investigation remains ongoing, according to Dearborn police. Anyone with information can call 313-943-2240.