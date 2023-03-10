Live Metro Detroit road conditions during winter storm Friday

Metro Detroit is getting hit with another snowstorm Friday.

The snow that started overnight is making for a messy morning commute. The bulk of the snow will come in the morning, with some scattered snow showers in the evening. When it's all said and done, 2-5 inches will have piled up, with some isolated areas possibly seeing more.

Read the full forecast and check school closings.

Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County, Washtenaw County, Monroe County, Livingston County, and Lapeer County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Friday.

