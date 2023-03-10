Expand / Collapse search

Live Metro Detroit road conditions during winter storm Friday

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Winter Weather
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Metro Detroit is getting hit with another snowstorm Friday. 

Snow begins covering Metro Detroit roads

Much of the snow Metro Detroit will get Friday is expected to fall in the morning, coating roads for the commute.

The snow that started overnight is making for a messy morning commute. The bulk of the snow will come in the morning, with some scattered snow showers in the evening. When it's all said and done, 2-5 inches will have piled up, with some isolated areas possibly seeing more.

Read the full forecast and check school closings.

Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County, Washtenaw County, Monroe County, Livingston County, and Lapeer County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Friday.

