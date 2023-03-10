Southeast Michigan school closings: See the list for Friday, March 10

This is getting annoying. But then again, this is March in Michigan. Snow is back and it's going to be several inches deep by the time it's done Friday afternoon. We're seeing another blast of snow on Friday and that will mean school closings on Friday.

If you think this sounds familiar, that's because it's literally the same thing that happened last Friday. Another round of snow - around 5 inches for most of us - is coming Friday morning.

A winter storm advisory was issued for southeast Michigan starting at 10 p.m.on Thursday through 2 p.m. on Friday. Similar to last week, we expect to see around 2 to 5 for most of us, with the highest around 7 inches. Derek Kevra said the snow starts just after midnight and will be pretty tough to drive through on Friday, meaning school closings are likely.

Check the school closings list here.

The snow will be heavy and wet, plus the wind will pick up, but this system will NOT be as intense as last Friday's storm, where the area got anywhere from 4 to 10 ½ inches of snow. That band of wet, heavy snow took down branches, trees, and power lines, and knocked out power for thousands of people.

Either way - we can expect to see many Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan schools closing on Friday.

And don't forget Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend. Sunday 2 a.m. turns to 3 a.m., so we wake up tired and crabby Sunday but get to bask in the glow of a 7:30 pm sunset.