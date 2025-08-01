Detroit man who kidnapped woman to be sex slave, sentenced for 'savage, sadistic behavior'

The Brief A Detroit man who was convicted of kidnapping and raping a college friend was given two, 25 to 50 year-consecutive sentences. Andrew Payne lured his victim to his home and assaulted her for days before she managed to escape. Judge Bradlee L. Cobb called it one of the most disturbing cases he has heard in his 30 years of law.



Convicted kidnapper and rapist Andrew Payne faced a judge who did not hold back on Friday morning.

Big picture view:

Judge Bradlee L. Cobb went outside the guidelines to sentence Payne to 25 to 50 years concurrently for criminal sexual assault - then added 25 to 50 years consecutively for his conviction on kidnapping.

A seventh charge he was convicted of, for assault to do great bodily harm with strangulation got a five to 10-year sentence concurrent with the CSC sentence.

Judge Cobb said he went outside the usual guidelines for the kidnapping charge due to the "seriousness of the circumstances of Payne's actions.

" Your behavior was the kind of thing that makes judges scratch their heads in disbelief and lose precious sleep contemplating what kind of sentence I could fashion that would … adequately address the egregious, immoral, savage, sadistic, sexual deviant behavior that you've subjected (the victim to)," Cobb said.

Andrew Payne at sentencing

The backstory:

In 2022, Payne lured a college friend to his house of horrors on the city’s east side – holding her hostage and raping her.

Following a week-long jury trial, Payne was convicted in July.

Payne contacted the woman and told her about a possible job at his church – inviting her to meet with the pastor.

But when she arrived, it’s alleged Payne took her to the house across the street, pulled a gun on her, and told her she was now his sex slave.

He kept her inside the home for three days, making depraved requests and sexually assaulting her multiple times.

She escaped the home after he left her alone, fleeing through a second-floor window and running to get help.