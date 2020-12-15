Livingston County woman reported missing while en route to Detroit

Police are asking for help after a Livingston County woman went missing in late November while she was en route to Detroit.

Kayla Pierce, a resident of Handy Township, was last seen Nov. 23, her family says.

Her family first reported her missing on Nov. 28.

The 29-year-old was driving to Detroit around 6:30 p.m. in a 2013 Black Chrysler 200 that police have recovered in the city.

Since then, there hasn't been any evidence of Pierce.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes, is five-foot-three-inches, and is approximately 190 pounds. She also has multiple identifiable tattoos, including starts on her collarbone.

If anyone has any knowledge of her whereabouts, they're asked to contact Livingston police at (517) 546-2440 or the sheriff's tip line at (517) 546-8477.