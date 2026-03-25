Livonia firefighter not seriously injured after falling through floor while battling house fire
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Livonia firefighter fell through the floor of a home while battling a fire early Wednesday.
According to fire officials, the firefighter was not seriously injured in the fall inside the house on Melrose and Arizona, near Merriman and Joy.
The fire appears to have started in the basement, where it then spread to about 50% of the home.
The home was empty after being recently sold, so no other injuries were reported.
The Source: FOX 2 spoke to the battalion chief for this story.