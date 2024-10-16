Livonia girls flee stranger-danger situation, police arrest suspect on warrants

Two preteen girls are home safe after they say a man approached them earlier this week.

The two children had a terrifying Sunday night for a pair of friends. The mom was scared too but grateful the girls were quick on their feet literally

"I am so proud of those girls. So proud of them that they had the foresight to do that," said the woman who helped them.

This Livonia mother applauded the bravery of 2 of her daughter’s friends who recently ran to her home for help.

"Sunday night was pretty ugly-looking outside, it was rainy and cold, and all of a sudden, there was a pounding on my front door," she said.

Their frantic pounding is what made the woman run to her door.

"To hear that kind of sound and it was getting dark and it’s rainy and cold and yeah I mean it just gave me chills," she said. "I’m like ‘What in the world. Who’s coming here?’ It makes no sense. It was around 6 o’clock at night."

She says it was her daughter's friends, a 12- and 13-year-old.

"They were kind of hysterical. They said there was a white van that said 'Fluid-something' on it with Oregon plates. The guy got out and asked for their phone number," she said.

The mother says it happened around Seven Mile Road and Loveland, and they believed the guy to be some sort of delivery driver.

She says her sons and husband went out looking for him while she called police

"I called 911 right away," she said. "And then (called) their mom and said, 'I have the police coming.' and she goes ‘I’m going to go pick them up right now.’"

She says within minutes the police arrived and had him arrested.

"He was out of that car and in handcuffs so fast, I couldn’t believe it," she said. "And they just said he’s a really bad guy and it is so good he’s off the street. Macomb wants him really bad, there’s a ton of warrants for him."

FOX 2 reached out to ‘Missing in Michigan’, an organization that deals with these kind of cases.

They applauded the girls' efforts and said in a statement: "Adults know better than asking kids for directions or information - be aware that it’s inappropriate for them to be asking for help."

It advises to "talk to your kids about a safety plan- run them through scenarios of what to do in this same situation. If this does happen - make sure you contact your local law enforcement. Even if you’re not sure of the intent- it may be of interest and you’re better to report it."

Fortunately, in this case, the friends are safe at home. The mom hopes everyone will learn from their bravery.

"It’s scary because it’s getting darker earlier," she said. "And you know, my daughter walks home from the bus stop by herself, and you know I hope she does, I pray she does the exact same thing that these girls did."

The mom emphasized that this is a learning lesson for all. She recommends being alert and hyper-aware of your surroundings at all times.



