Livonia hazmat suit suspect attempts to enter Newburgh home, leading to police search

The Brief A man dressed in a hazmat suit is being sought after by police after attempting to enter a Livonia home. The homeowner was home at the time and confronted the suspect, who police say grabbed and tossed her to the ground before running away.



A suspect dressed in a hazmat suit was caught on camera Wednesday in Livonia attempting to enter a home.

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Officials tell FOX 2 the suspect tried to gain entry into a home on Newburgh. Meanwhile, the homeowner was home at the time and confronted the suspect, who police say grabbed and tossed her to the ground before running away. The homeowner was uninjured.

While running, the suspect grabbed and pushed a child who was inside the home, police say.



Livonia police and a drone team are searching the area of Newburgh near 6 Mile for the suspect.

FOX 2 will update this story when we learn more information.