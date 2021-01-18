Livonia nurse whose singing went viral, to perform at COVID-19 Memorial for Biden

"Just knowing that I am going to be part of history and never thought that video I did last year would land me here today," said Lori Key.

It was last April, during the height of the pandemic, that Lori Key was working on the front lines at St. Mary Mercy Livonia when another nurse asked her to sing "Amazing Grace" at the start of another strenuous shift.

Her chilling rendition brought everyone to tears. Key's angelic voice went viral giving hope to hospital workers and patients at her hospital and across the country.

"It can affect us we know what is going on but we need to stay strong for our patients," she said. "Amazing Grace is speaking about God, and with God all things are possible."

The video of her recently got the attention of the Biden administration, who asked the 29-year-old nurse to perform Amazing Grace Tuesday at the COVID-19 Memorial in DC. The Lincoln Memorial will be lit up behind her as she performs standing just 6 feet away from President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"It's really a lot to take in when I say it out loud," she said. "I am nervous trying to save my voice here and there, but I'm also trying to remember in that moment, what this is about. It is for the patients, the people who have lost their lives to Covid and whose families are still dealing with that loss. Basically, that is what this song is about, encouragement and trying not to look in the past but to look forward."

Key, who spent the day rehearsing for one of the official events leading up to the 59th presidential inauguaration, is proud to be part of history and she hopes the change needed to unify the country.

"It's a lot to take in but I am humbled and privileged," she said. "I'm going to do my best to sing this song and touch as many people as I can."

Livonia nurse Lori Key

The Biden Inauguration Committee is inviting cities across the country to light their buildings and ring church bells when the ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's a way to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19.