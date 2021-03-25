Livonia pharmacy low on COVID-19 vaccines as deadline for 2nd doses approaches

A Livonia pharmacy is running low on COVID-19 vaccines as many people approach the deadline to receive their second doses.

The mom-and-pop i Pharmacy has vaccinated 2,000 people, but their supply is limited.

The pharmacy is administering the Pfizer vaccine, which recommends the second dose be received 3-6 weeks after the first.

"We are going to be out by tomorrow night," said pharmacist and owner Rudy Najm. "It breaks my heart when I tell them, ‘I’m sorry,’ or ‘I can’t help you.’"

Rudy Najm

Earlier this month, the pharmacy was so overwhelmed with calls from people trying to get the vaccine that they couldn’t even use their phones.

Orders have been canceled by the Federal Pharmacy Retain Program, the supply chain that is under the CDC umbrella.

"We tried calling the CDC, they said to call the local state health department, and haven’t gotten any answers," Najm said.

According to the CDC, vaccine supply is still very limited, and there will be areas where demand exceeds supply.

The pharmacy is ready for the vaccines. Najm bought a $20,000 vaccine freezer.

"We are here. We just need the shipments," he said.