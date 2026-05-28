Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn't plan to run for president in 2028, she says

The Brief Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not run for president in 2028. She is also still figuring out her next move when her term ends later this year.



With only a few months left of her term, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is looking toward the future, a future that she says will not include a presidential run, at least not in 2028.

"I think there will be a robust group of people running for president," she said while attending the Mackinac Policy Conference. "I will not be one of them in 2028."

Whitmer is term-limited, so Michigan will elect a new governor in the fall. She said she plans to take some time before jumping to her next endeavor after leaving office.

"I want to have impact. I want to do good work, but I'm also looking forward to taking a little bit of a break and thinking about it, not jumping right into something," Whitmer said.

She said she knows there is time until 2028 if she wants to take aim at the nation's top office, but does not plan to do so.

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This isn't the first time Whitmer has been floated as a possible candidate for president, but she also chose not to run in 2024. She first said that she was not seeking to be on the ballot years before the election, and reaffirmed that choice when former president Joe Biden dropped out of the election in the summer of 2024.

Whitmer was also considered in 2020 to be Biden’s running mate before he ultimately selected Kamala Harris.