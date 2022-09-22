Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van

Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16.

According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.

The girl said the van drove slowly alongside her, so she ran home. When she got home, the van circled around and left.

The district said two men in their 30s who were wearing dark clothing were in the van. The girl didn't see a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2470.