Livonia police looking for 14-year-old Kaylee Barker

article

Livonia police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kaylee Barker.

She left the area of Eight Mile and Middle Belt on foot at about 4:10 p.m. on Monday. Kaylee is described as white, standing 5 feet, 5 inches with a thin build and blond hair with light colored highlights.

She was last seen wearing a black 2Pac T-shirt, black pants and black Crocs.

If any information is available regarding her whereabouts, contact Livonia police at 734-466-2470.

