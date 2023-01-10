Livonia teen accused of threatening to bludgeon high school teacher and kill her family

A 16-year-old Livonia high school student is accused of making vile threats against his teacher that was recorded by another student. But teachers said they didn't know about the threats until more than two weeks later - and parents have only learned about it as we reported on this story.

The teacher, who we are not naming out of the interest of her safety, said she's living in fear after the vile threat was made by one of her students, a 16-year-old boy at Stevenson High school in Livonia. The student said he was going to kill her at her own home and then murder her family, she said.

"I don't know where he is and I don't know what he's going to do," she said. "(He says) he's going to follow me home from school and he's going to bludgeon me to death in my driveway, he's going to kill my family, he's going to cremate my body. He says he knows the boiling point of bones and he says yes you should be afraid of me."

The threat was reportedly made on Dec. 22 - but most teachers didn't know about it for weeks.

Tonight on FOX 2 News at 5, FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack finds out what the district did to notify teachers and what parents and students say they know three weeks after the threats.