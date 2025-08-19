Livonia woman shot at friend's dad after being asked to leave his Eastpointe home

article

The Brief A 31-year-old Livonia woman shot at her friend's dad after he asked her to leave his Eastpointe home over the weekend. Kimberly Lazano is now facing five felony counts, including assault with intent to murder. She resisted arrest during the incident, adding additional charges to her case.



A Livonia woman shot at her friend's dad before fighting with police that responded to take her into custody.

The victim was not struck, but the incident was enough for prosecutors to charge the woman with attempted murder and felony firearm counts.

Big picture view:

A 31-year-old Livonia woman is facing attempted murder charges after she fired a handgun at her friend's father when he asked her to leave his home.

Kimberly Lozano was in an Eastpointe home when she targeted the man, shooting at him over the weekend.

During her arrest, she resisted police officers who responded to the home, leading to additional charges.

Her arraignment on Monday happened in the 38th District Court and she received a $350,000 cash bond.

Dig deeper:

Charged in Macomb County, she is facing five felony counts:

Assault with Intent to Murder, a life or any term of years felony

Weapons Felony Firearm, a 2-year felony, consecutive to main charge

Weapons – Firearms – Discharge in or at a Building, a 10-year felony

Weapons Felony Firearm, a 2-year felony, consecutive to main charge

Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing, a 2-year felony

What's next:

Lozano will be back in court on Aug. 27 for a probable cause conference.

Her preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 3.

