Lizzo speaking, campaigning for Biden-Harris Friday in metro Detroit

article

Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo will be campaigning Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in metro Detroit for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In Detroit, Lizzo will speak at a volunteer canvass and encourage Michiganders to vote early. Then, in Harper Woods shr will have a conversation with young people also about early voting.

She'll also be speaking one-on-one with FOX 2 News.

You can hear more from her tonight on FOX 2 News beginning at 5 p.m.