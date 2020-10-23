Lizzo speaking, campaigning for Biden-Harris Friday in metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo will be campaigning Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in metro Detroit for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
In Detroit, Lizzo will speak at a volunteer canvass and encourage Michiganders to vote early. Then, in Harper Woods shr will have a conversation with young people also about early voting.
She'll also be speaking one-on-one with FOX 2 News.
You can hear more from her tonight on FOX 2 News beginning at 5 p.m.