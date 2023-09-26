Loaded pistols, ammunition found in suspect car involved in Dearborn felony

Two loaded Draco pistols and three other handguns were found during a search of a suspect's vehicle in Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police were contacted by Dearborn law enforcement Monday about help looking for suspects in a felony that occurred in the city. Around 7 p.m., state police located the suspect vehicle on I-75.

A traffic stop ensued, and five occupants were detained as troopers investigated.

Police located the firearms and ammunition, including a zip lock bag that contained multiple rounds of ammo on a convicted felon. The occupant had been sitting in the rear seat where one of the firearms was located.

The individual was arrested while the other four people who were detained were taken to the Metro North post to be interviewed about their connection to the original incident.

"Great team work by the Dearborn Police and members of the Metro North Post to get these guns off the street and make a arrest of a convicted felon with a gun," said Lt. Mike Shaw. "This teamwork may have stopped the commission of another serious crime in our community."