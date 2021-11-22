Looking for a job? Detroit's Hudson Cafe offering $500 bonus

Like many businesses, Hudson Cafe is struggling to find workers.

The well-known Detroit breakfast spot is offering a $500 cash bonus to new employees who last 90 days in addition to the pay that owner Tom Teknos says is good,

"Our pay rate starts 30% above what most restaurants do pay," he said.

The bonus comes as workers deal with being short-staffed and unable to meet demand. This is causing workers to take on many roles, including Teknos.

"I was a host, a busboy today. A line cook, a prep cook," he said.

Last weekend, the restaurant had an hour wait by 10 a.m. after opening at 9 a.m.

Teknos said people are applying, but he believes it's just to keep their unemployment benefits.

"They apply we do the interview. They come in, we feed them, we have a nice conversation," he said. "OK start tomorrow, 9 o'clock. They never show up. You call them, no response. They ghost you, they block your number."

Teknos is using the bonus, pay, and hours to appeal to potential employees. The restaurant is open until 2 p.m. on weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends.

"I get home at 3, 3:30. What more could you ask for? It's like the perfect hours. It's not too hard on you, so it's very nice," server Erin Parrinello said.

To apply, email info@hudsoncafe.com or go to the restaurant at 1241 Woodward Ave. and ask for Tom.