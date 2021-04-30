Love morel mushrooms? Check out the National Morel Festival in northern Michigan

article

May is Morel Mushroom Month.

Take a break from hunting for the mushrooms to visit the National Morel Mushroom Festival in Boyne City. This annual festival has been going strong for 61 years.

VIEW: Where to find morels in Michigan

The festival will be held May 14-16 and includes numerous activities for the whole family.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Events at the Morel Festival

Advertisement

There will be an Arts and Crafts Show at Veteran’s Park from noon until 6 p.m. on May 14 and 10 a.m until 6 p.m. on May 15.

There will also be a carnival at the park. It will run from 3-10 p.m. on May 14 and 15 and from noon until 5 p.m. on May 16. Tickets can be purchased in advance beginning May 3 at Boyne Valley Chiropractic, Family Fare of Boyne City, Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce, Kilwins Boyne City, and Challenge Mountain Resale Store.

VIEW: More Michigan festivals to check out

There will also be a farmers' market May 15.

The Boyne Area Chamber Wine and Dine will be held at the Deerlake Beach House. Spaces are filling quickly -- click here to reverse a spot.

Additionally, enjoy special deals on mushroom dishes at local restaurants and get maps of where to hunt for morels.

COVID Precautions

Due to the pandemic, Music under the Tent, the Taste of Morels, the Guided Hunt, and the National Morel Festival Competitive Hunt have been canceled.

Masks must be worn. They will be provided to people who do not have one. Hand sanitizing stations will also be provided.

Guests are asked to keep at least 6 feet of space between themselves and people from other households.

The Arts and Crafts Show will be in its own space where booths will be distanced. Only 500 people will be allowed in the area at a time.