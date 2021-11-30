Loved ones of missing River Rouge mother of 4 wait for justice a year later

It is nearly one year since a mother of four from River Rouge went missing.

Love ones are desperate to know what happened to Jennifer Blackmon. She disappeared December 22nd, 2020 and no one has seen or heard from her since.

"It’s approaching one year and we still haven’t heard anything from our friend, it’s heartbreaking," said close friend Precious Finley.

As each day has passed, their hope that the 35-year-old is still alive has started to fade.

"In my heart no – no, I don’t (think she is alive)," Finley said. "And that’s the hardest part, we aren’t getting any closure of anything. It’s like she vanished."

Finley - a friend since the two were teenagers - says Jennifer had recently split from her husband.

As FOX 2 first told you last March - on the day she disappeared - she borrowed her daughter's car to get to work. the family hired a private investigator who says her last call was to her estranged husband, her phone pinged in the same area.

In fact the car she was driving was found parked on Frazier Street where she use to live, but no sign of Jennifer.

"They don't they don’t have any leads right now," said Aaron Hamer. "They are turning over some of the evidence to (Michigan State Police) because we turned in a laptop back in August.

"I just want some type of results – I want to at least hear about something is being done."

Jennifer Blackmon

With nearly a year that has passed, Jennifer's brother Aaron Hamer says River Rouge police still haven't named a person of interest - and don't seem any closer to solving this case than they were when Jennifer first went missing.

Recently HBO Max launched a new docuseries - "Black and Missing" profiling cases of missing women. Jennifer's missing person flier is airing in an episode -- attention the family hopes will bring answers, especially for her four children.

"It’s real tough, especially for the kids," Hamer said.

"Like we should have some kind of lead – some kind of something," Finley said. "Closure, justice, whichever way you want to put it. We should have something by now."

If you know anything about what happened to Jennifer Blackmon - even the smallest detail could help - call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or River Rouge police at (313) 842-8700.

