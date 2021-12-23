Lower bond request for Crumbleys, Detroit extends Covid testing hours, state's first Black female US attorney

article

The defense team for James and Jennifer Crumbley have requested a lower bond for the parents, attorneys wrote in a court filing submitted Wednesday.

Parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, they have each been charged with counts of involuntary manslaughter for making the firearm used in the shooting accessible. Their bond was set at $500,000 each during their arraignment.

In the latest motion, attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman requested their bond be reduced $100,000.

The latest development in the Oxford School shooting that left four dead and more than seven injured, the filing also included a clarification about the text that Jennifer sent her son in the moments the shooting began.

The message, which read "Ethan, don't do it," wasn't a plea for the 15-year-old to not shoot anyone, but to not kill himself after the shooting had already occurred.

Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with murder and terrorism, the Oakland County prosecutor announced shortly after the shooting.

"The Crumbleys, like every parent and community member, are devastated by the school shooting," Smith and co-counsel Mariell Lehman said in a court filing. "The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible."

In addition to the request for a lower bond, Smith said the parents would wear electronic monitors if released from jail. Prosecutor Karen McDonald has said she would oppose a lower bond.

The Crumbley parents failed to appear for their initial arraignment and instead went into hiding when the charges were announced. A manhunt proceeded before they were found at a Detroit art studio.

However, Smith has argued the two had planned to appear the next day in a different court and were not trying to flee.

"It is clear from the media appearances by Ms. McDonald that this case is one she takes very personally, was filed out of anger and filed in an effort to send a message to gun owners," Smith said of the charges against the parents.

The new request isn't expected to be considered until Jan. 7.

Detroit extends COVID-19 testing hours

The city of Detroit is offering free rapid Covid testing to those that live or work in the city in hopes of reducing the potential spread that experts worry could speed up as families converge for the holidays.

A line of cars outside the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center had already stretched a long way when testing officially started at 7 a.m. Testing will also be available on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, however, anyone wanting a test must make an appointment first. It'll be open from 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m. this week and next week.

Both experts and state officials have warned that a combination of holiday gatherings and the omicron variant could make for a messy following month. High case rates and hospitalizations remain prevalent in Michigan, the governor said earlier this week. She said it could be another 4-6 weeks before trends subside.

To schedule an appointment, Call 313-230-0505.

St. Clair man receives state's first novel cancer treatment

A cancer patient at Henry Ford with a recurring brain tumor is the first person in Michigan to receive an implanted device as treatment. 41-year-old Thomas Groves II from St. Clair received surgically targeted radiation therapy called GammaTile Therapy. Groves said he hopes this can lead to a medical breakthrough ultimately helping many.

He has had three cancerous tumor recurrences since his initial diagnosis with brain cancer in 2018. This medical procedure was done on Nov. 19.

The targeted radiation will reduce radiation exposure in unaffected parts of the brain as much as possible. Groves has hope for the future as he makes plans with his 16-year-old son and fiancé.

"Never, never give up. Never lose hope," said Groves. GammaTile has been FDA approved for use on the brain for the last 18 months.

Detroit native sworn in as first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Michigan

Detroit native Dawn Ison has officially been sworn in as the next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. She will be the first Black female to hold that role.

"Much like our Vice President Kamala Harris said, I might be the first, but I won't be the last," Ison said. "It is huge but what I will say is there are so many qualified women before me who could have served in this role, but what they did was pave the way for me." Ison attended Cass Tech High School and law school at Wayne State University.

She said life has thrown obstacles at her, starting when her father was murdered when she was 9. "I have been a victim of a crime. My mother was a single parent, worked at post office and struggled to take care of me and my brothers," she said. "I am the wife of retired police officer. I’m the mother of a young Black son – so it is this lived experience that I hope to bring to this role."

Ison brings with her not only her life experiences but an extensive resume, which includes a dozen years as a criminal defense attorney, as well as 19 years as an Assistant U.S Attorney. In that role, she cracked down on public corruption and prosecuted drug trafficking cases at the highest level. Ison led the federal prosecution that broke up the Black Mafia Family and sent dozens of members to prison for years.

Ex-MSU president case dismissed by Michigan appeals court

Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon had a case against her dismissed after an appeals court argued charges against her in the Larry Nassar case weren't about pursing criminal wrongdoing, but "to exact retribution for MSU's failure" to stop the sports doctor.

The failed bid by state prosecutors closes another chapter in the ever-evolving investigations around Nassar and the systemic failings of educational institutions, athletic organizations, and law enforcement. The decision to dismiss Simon's case arrived in a 3-0 opinion Tuesday.

It was the second major Nassar-related decision this week from the same three-judge panel at the appeals court, which also overturned the conviction of former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages in a 2-1 opinion.

The court's high judge said "there can be no debate" that Michigan State "grossly mishandled" complaints about Nassar long before Simon became president. The charges against Simon centered on what she knew about the allegations against the sports doctor.

What else we're watching

The man who defied state orders to keep his restaurant open during the pandemic last year has died of COVID-19. John Parney operated the Quincy Diner in southern Michigan. He said he kept things open to pay for medical costs for his wife. Both the Michigan governor and attorney general have said they support President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for employers. The order is expected to be tried at the Supreme Court in early January. The high school football player from Georgia who went on life support after going into surgery for a shoulder injury, has died . Robbie Roper was being recruited for college football when he died. It should come as no surprise that holiday travel is going to be a bit busier than last year's holiday season. Some 3.3 million Michigan residents and 109 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays. Air travel is expected to triple. Following the approval of Pfizer's new COVID-19 treatment pill, residents can begin picking up the antiviral drug in the first week of January. Availability will be limited as the federal health department will only have 65,000 courses to distribute.

Daily Forecast

Thursday's temperatures will rebound into the mid-to-high 30s after chilling conditions on Wednesday. The holiday warm-up will continue Friday and Saturday as Christmas will be feature balmy conditions in the 40s. Some snow showers are expected later this afternoon.

Supreme Court to hold special session on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration's vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.

The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.

An appellate panel ruled on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect.

The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S workers.

The court will have to grapple with whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the authority to impose such a requirement. The requirement had been scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.