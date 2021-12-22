Detroit extends COVID-19 testing hours at Joseph Walker Williams Rec Center for holiday season

Detroit has extended its COVID-19 rapid test hours at the Joseph Walker Williams Rec Center so people can get tested before the holidays.

More: Whitmer says Michigan 'in for another 4-6 weeks' of COVID-19 surge

The center will be open for people who live and work in Detroit from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. this week and next week, including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

The city's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said the testing site was originally going to be closed those days but decided it would be important to give people the chance to get tested before gatherings.

Related: COVID-19 testing demand spikes before holiday travel

"We want to make this really easy and simple for Detroiters," she said.

Tests are free and there is no limit to how many will be conducted at the rec center. People who will attend several gatherings are encouraged to get tested several times.

Fair Razo said people will get their test results within an hour.

Advertisement

Tests are by appointment only. Call 313-230-0505to schedule a Covid rapid test appointment.