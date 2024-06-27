Lucky player wins nearly $1 million in Fantasy 5 drawing; ticket bought in New Baltimore

Wednesday night's record-setting $963,040 winning Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold in New Baltimore.

As of Thursday morning, no one player or group had come forward claiming the winnings.

The ticket matched all five Fantasy 5 numbers to win the jackpot. The numbers were: 04-05-08-22-38. The winning ticket was bought at Smoker’s Express, located at 51124 D W Seaton Drive in New Baltimore.

The previous Fantasy 5 record was a $924,880 jackpot won on Jan. 17, 2020, by a single ticket purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Whoever won last night’s jackpot should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. Fantasy 5 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Players can win prizes in the regular nightly drawing, the Double Play drawing, or both.

Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000.

Drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.



