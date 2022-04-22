Luxury sky dome near Grand Canyon launches 2nd season — how to stay here

It’s a way to take glamping to a whole new level.

Clear Sky Resorts, based in Tempe, Arizona, will launch its second season on May 26, which provides a unique vacation experience near the Grand Canyon by bringing the outdoors inside.

"At one of America’s most unique and spectacular places to vacation, our guests stay in spacious Luxury Sky Domes with expansive windows and skylights that provide epic stargazing and sunrise watching from the comfort of their luxurious bed," Clear Sky Resorts founder, Hal Feinberg, said in a press release.

Clear Sky Resorts near Grand Canyon. (Credit: Clear Sky Resorts/Send2Press @ Newswire)

One of Clear Sky Resorts’ most popular 2-person floor plans, Stairway to the Stars, features a spiral staircase leading up to a bed suspended from the ceiling’s skylight. The resort also offers domes that sleep up to seven guests.

According to the company, the domes come outfitted with their own climate-control system, a private bath and an artisan firepit. Meanwhile, the 40-acre resort features other outdoor opportunities including a trampoline, frisbee golf course, volleyball court, live music, movie nights and more.

Room at Clear Sky Resorts near the Grand Canyon. (Credit: Clear Sky Resorts/Send2Press @ Newswire)

And, unique resort experiences have been popping up across the country.

The largest treehouse resort in the world is set to open this summer near one of the nation’s most visited national parks.

According to the resort, the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort will be situated on 40 acres in the Smoky Mountain area of East Tennessee and will be located on two golf courses in the Smoky Mountains — a short distance from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

When it's completed, the resort will feature 130 treehouses spread out across 40 acres. Currently, the largest development of treehouses in the world has 17.

Clear Sky Resorts opens its 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend. You can book a reservation or learn more information here.