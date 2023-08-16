Mackinac Bridge to go dark Wednesday night

The Mackinac Bridge will go dark Wednesday night as it participates in the Headlands Lights Out challenge.

Both the bridge and Mackinaw City will douse all of their lights to reduce light pollution and create the best conditions possible for star gazing.

Just south of the bridge is the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, a reserve that is isolated enough from light sources to allow for peak viewing of the cosmos.

The bridge will go dark at 10 p.m.

Lighting that's essential for safety will remain on as drivers can still use the bridge.