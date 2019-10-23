Macomb County bodybuilder faces life sentence for violent attack of girlfriend

A Macomb County man who pleaded no contest to the brutal beating of his girlfriend in 2018 was expected to be sentenced on Wednesday but it was delayed until the end of November.

Home surveillance video from the incident last year is disturbing to watch. It shows 36-year-old Paul Bashi hitting and stabbing his girlfriend several times, nearly killing her inside their Washington Township home.

His defense attorney, David Griem, blamed steroid abuse for the violent attack when Bashi allegedly kicked the woman more than 100 times in the July 2018 assault in their Washington County home. Authorities also said he also punched her 50 times, stabbed her two dozen times and hit her with a chair.

Bashi pleaded no contest to attempted murder, torture and illegal possessing steroids.

The judge in the case accepted the plea and sentencing was expected to be Wednesday, October 23. However, the case was adjourned until November 27th.

A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is help. Call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224 or if you believe you are in danger use a safe computer or call 911. For resources in Michigan, click here.