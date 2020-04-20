Macomb County expands COVID-19 testing to drive-thru location

Macomb County is bolstering its testing infrastructure to help increase its screening capacity for COVID-19 patients.

A partnership between the Macomb County Health Department and the MyCare Health Center will help establish a drive-thru test site expected to open Monday, April 20. Testing will be run out of the MyCare Health Center's location at 6790 E. 10 Mile Rd in Center Line between Mound and Van Dyke and the Rite Aid location at 46977 Romeo Plank Rd in Macomb Township.

"The partnership with MyCare, and the expanded testing will help us better understand how far this disease has spread in our community and help people understand their health and their potential risk to others," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel in a statement. "Expanded testing will be key to the gradual reopening of our county."

Those getting tested don't need to have a primary care physician but are encouraged to call (586) 756-7777 to set up an appointment prior to coming for a test. Run Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive until they depart.

"Health Centers have always played a critical role in our community by ensuring access to care and preventive services," said Karen Wood, MyCare's chief executive officer in a statement, "We are proud to be able to mobilize coronavirus care and testing for more people in our community, particularly among those that may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19."

FILE - A nurse takes a swab at a Covid-19 Drive-Through testing station for NHS staff on March 30, 2020 in Chessington, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Macomb County is among the municipalities in Southeast Michigan that have been walloped by the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 4,300 people have been infected and almost 400 people from the county have died.

The county's drive-thru testing center follows examples in Detroit where one of the country's first pop-up testing facilities was established.