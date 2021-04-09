Macomb County man accused of child porn, graphically describing what he wants to do to minors

A Macomb County man is accused of sending nude photos to minors and engaging in sexually explicit conversations with and about children.

Thomas Swanson, 26, of Shelby Township, was indicted in federal court. He allegedly discussed explicit sexual actions he wanted to and has done to children, sent photos of naked children, and photos of children performing sexual acts on him on Snapchat.

According to court documents, Swanson was sending the messages to an Australian person who was arrested in February. A search of that person's devices led investigators to Swanson.

Investigators said a Snapchat account provided by the Australian - but is too explicit to list here - matched Swanson's IP address, and there were also photos sent from the account that matched his license photo.

Authorities searched Swanson's home Wednesday. He allegedly said the account and an account under another name belonged to him. He also allegedly admitted to receiving child pornography.

According to authorities, Swanson allegedly said that he likes to roleplay as father and son online and claimed the person he was portraying as a 15-year-old in sexual messages was actually an adult.

Investigators said Swanson used numerous platforms and phones to exchange sexually explicit messages, photos, and videos with people, including teens. They also said he had an app that is used to permanently delete files.

Advertisement

Swanson had his initial court appearance on Thursday and has another federal court hearing Monday, when the possibility of bond will be decided.