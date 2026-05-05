Macomb County man found guilty of murder for deadly drunk driving crash when he was 17
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A jury found a 20-year-old man guilty of murder for a drunk driving crash in Shelby Township that happened when he was 17.
Jack Robb, of Macomb Township, was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday.
Authorities say Robb was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while he was driving a Dodge Ram about 86 mph on Hayes Road around 2:15 a.m. Jan. 7, 2024. He ran a red light at 21 Mile and broadsided a Honda Civic, killing 26-year-old Austin Southwell.
What's next:
Robb was remanded to the Macomb County Jail, where he will remain until his sentencing on June 25.
What they're saying:
"There is never an excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This kind of reckless decision-making leads to devastating, irreversible consequences. One young man has lost his life and another will soon be sentenced for second-degree murder," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "I hope this case serves as a clear and lasting reminder: do not drink or use drugs and drive."
The Source: This information is from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.