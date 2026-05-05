Macomb County man found guilty of murder for deadly drunk driving crash when he was 17

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The Brief More than two years after he caused a fatal drunk driving crash in Shelby Township, a man has been found guilty of murder. Jack Robb, now 20, was 17 when he ran a red light and hit another vehicle, killing a 26-year-old victim.



A jury found a 20-year-old man guilty of murder for a drunk driving crash in Shelby Township that happened when he was 17.

Jack Robb, of Macomb Township, was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday.

Authorities say Robb was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while he was driving a Dodge Ram about 86 mph on Hayes Road around 2:15 a.m. Jan. 7, 2024. He ran a red light at 21 Mile and broadsided a Honda Civic, killing 26-year-old Austin Southwell.

What's next:

Robb was remanded to the Macomb County Jail, where he will remain until his sentencing on June 25.

What they're saying:

"There is never an excuse for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This kind of reckless decision-making leads to devastating, irreversible consequences. One young man has lost his life and another will soon be sentenced for second-degree murder," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "I hope this case serves as a clear and lasting reminder: do not drink or use drugs and drive."