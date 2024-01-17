Fatal Shelby Township crash caused by teen driving drunk, police say

Police say a 17-year-old was drunk when he crashed into another driver in Shelby Township earlier this month, killing them.

The teen hit the victim, a 26-year-old Shelby Township man, just before 2:15 a.m. Jan. 7 at the intersection of 21 Mile and Hayes. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teen who showed signs of impairment was treated for his injuries.

Now, the teen is facing a second-degree murder charge. He is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $250,000 cash/surety only (no 10%) bond. If released on bond, he will be required to wear an alcohol tether.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of the victim in this tragic, senseless case. Our department will remain committed to the safety of the community by having zero tolerance for anyone who chooses to drive drunk in Shelby Township," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said.