Macomb County man found strangling dad's dog sentenced to community service

The Brief A Macomb County man pleaded no contest to animal cruelty after he strangled his father's dog to death William Kucharski Jr., 48, of Richmond Township, was sentenced to 62 days of community service on a single count He was arrested in January after his father entered their home and found Kucharski choking his labrador retriever



The 48-year-old Macomb County man accused of strangling his dad's dog to death was sentenced to community service this week.

William Kucharski pleaded guilty to a single animal cruelty count two months after he was found allegedly strangling the dog.

Big picture view:

William Kucharski of Richmond Township pleaded no contest to one count of animal cruelty on March 17.

He was sentenced to 62 days of community service, according to Romeo District court. A felony charge of animal torture was dismissed.

The case's resolution comes two months after the 48-year-old was arrested for allegedly strangling his father's pet dog to death. He was originally charged as a habitual offender with killing an animal in the third degree.

William Kucharski, 48, of Richmond Township

The backstory:

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were first dispatched to a Richmond Township home in mid-January for a report of a dead family pet and possible threat to a family member.

According to police, the suspect's father had come home and found his son allegedly choking and killing the dog.

Kucharski had been alone with the dog when its owner came home to find his arms around the dog, unable to remove them, police said.

The 911 caller was concerned about both the welfare of the suspect and his father after the incident due to the suspect making threats to harm himself.