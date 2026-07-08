Teen arrested in Detroit neighborhood while police investigate shooting of 5-year-old

The Brief A child was shot in a Detroit neighborhood Tuesday night, and police were seen making an arrest the next day. The teen was arrested by Detroit police at around 11 a.m., just up the street from the playground where the shooting happened. Officials say the five-year-old is recovering.



A five-year-old is recovering after being shot while riding his bicycle on Detroit's west side.

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A lot of police activity has been seen in the neighborhood where it happened on Wednesday. FOX 2 observed police activity at the scene, including seeing a teenager being taken into custody. Police also executed a search warrant at a home just a block from the scene.

The teen was arrested by Detroit police at around 11 a.m., just up the street from the playground where the shooting happened.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrest is related to the shooting.

On Tuesday night, Chief Todd Bettison said investigators had a person of interest on their radar, a teen around 15 or 16 years old who was wearing a mask at the time of the shooting and is believed to have fired a gun into the air, striking the five-year-old.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police searched a home on Archdale Street, not far from where the teen was taken into custody.

Local perspective:

Neighbors say this has been a scary situation.

"I was horrified. I was really sorry to hear that, and I was going to buy some balloons and toys for the family. He didn't get killed. That was the good thing about it, he didn't get killed," said neighbor Noelle Odom. "It could've been me out here who got shot. Before I got injured, I used to walk around the park, but I always made sure I would walk when the children were in school for that very reason. You never know if those kids have guns or not."

Officials say the five-year-old is recovering.

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