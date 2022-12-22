Macomb County man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin

After playing a Michigan Lottery game, a Macomb County man has won $1 million.

Allen Burbary, 64, won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley.

"I entered several non-winning tickets into the second chance game and then hoped and prayed I would be selected as a contestant," said Burbary. "When the wheel stopped spinning, I thought it landed on $100,000, and I was excited to win that amount. It wasn’t until John Salley said $1 million that I looked at the wheel again and realized that I’d won $1 million. I couldn’t believe it!"

Burbary chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and save the remainder for retirement.

Burbary, of Sterling Heights, was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show in a random drawing. You can buy tickets at www.MIBigSpin.com for a chance to appear on the televised game show.

Each player selected will spin The Big Spin wheel and have a chance to win up to $2 million. All the players who spin The Big Spin wheel are guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

The Big Spin televised events will air shortly after evening Lottery drawings.