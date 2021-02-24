Macomb County opens vaccination sites for people 60 and older

As more vaccinations are released to Michigan, Macomb County has opened a new vaccination site for people 60 and up in Sterling Heights.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced the new facility at the Sterling Height Senior Center but you don't have to be a resident of the city. You have to be 60 and older and live in Macomb County to be eligible for the vaccine.

"People that are 60 years of age or older account for 90% of the deaths due to COVID," said Hackel.

He explained that the focus in Macomb County is now to get the limited number of vaccines to as many seniors in the county, as possible.

"It is amazing the support we're getting where people are actually calling in behalf of seniors try to get them vaccinated," he said.

The number to call to register is 586-421-6579 or go to their site. SMART deputy manager Robert Cramer encouraged people to make appointments via email.

"If you email, you can just in the first and last name, your date of birth, your address, and the best phone number to reach you. That's all you need to send in and you'll get an email confirmation back letting you know that taken care of and you can avoid the phone line altogether," Cramer said

And with the success of Sterling Heights, the County executive is reaching out to other cities for vaccine sites.

To make your vaccination appointment in Macomb County, go to their site here.

For more information about vaccinations where you live or to get all of your vaccination questions answered, go here.