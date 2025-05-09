Macomb County para charged with hitting 6-year-old with autism with a shoe

article

A paraprofessional at an Eastpointe elementary school is accused of hitting a child in the head with their shoe last fall.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Kimberley Horen, 53, was working at Forest Park Elementary in Eastpointe in October 2024 when she allegedly took a shoe off a 6-year-old child with autism. She is accused of striking the first-grade student in the head with the shoe.

The child's parent reported the alleged assault to the school, which conducted an internal investigation. After the investigation, Heron was allowed to resign from her job in lieu of being fired.

This week, the Macomb County Prosecutor charged Heron with assault and battery for the assault. If convicted, she faces up to 93 days in jail.

"As a trusted educator, the defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students. Instead, she violated that trust. This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.