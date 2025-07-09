Macomb County para who hit 1st grader with shoe pleads guilty to assault

article

The Brief An Eastpointe paraprofessional who hit a child with autism with a shoe entered a guilty plea this week. If Kimberley Horen completes probation and other sentence requirements, an assault charge will be dropped to attempted assault.



The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Kimberley Horen, 55, was working at Forest Park Elementary in Eastpointe in October 2024 when she took a shoe off a 6-year-old child with autism. Authorities said Horen then hit the first-grade student in the head with the shoe.

After an internal investigation by the school, Heron was allowed to resign from her job in lieu of being fired. Heron was charged with assault and battery earlier this year.

As part of her plea, if she completes 12 months of probation, undergoes anger management counseling, and registers under Wyatt's Law - a registry for people convicted of abusing or neglecting children - the charge will be dropped to attempted assault and battery.

"Paraprofessionals play a vital role in supporting students, particularly those with special needs. When that responsibility is not upheld, it is important that there are consequences. This guilty plea reflects that the defendant’s actions were completely unacceptable. Our office remains committed to protecting all students in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.