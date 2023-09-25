Macomb County prosecutor educating seniors about scams at upcoming events

In an attempt to protect seniors from scams, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido will be answering questions and sharing educational materials at upcoming events.

Lucido plans to attend several senior expos, including one Monday in Shelby Township, and a senior fun fair to hand out "S.C.A.M.S. Stopping Crimes Against Macomb Seniors" booklets and speak with attendees.

"Protecting our seniors is not just a duty but is our responsibility. I want to make sure Macomb County seniors thrive and are armed with the knowledge to avoid scams," he said.

Experts will also be at these events to help seniors with Medicare coverage, independent living, veteran benefits, and more.

Senior events:

Senior Expo - Shelby Township

Monday, September 25, 2023 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm

The Palazzo Grande located at 54660 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Twp., MI 48315

Senior Fun Festival

Friday, September 29, 2023 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

The Palazzo Grande located at 54660 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Twp., MI 48316

Senior Expo - Sterling Heights/ Warren

Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 9:00 am -12:00 pm

Century Banquet Center located at 33204 Maple Lane in Sterling Heights, MI 48312

